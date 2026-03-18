Clift Seferlis, 55, of Garrett Park, Maryland, was sentenced to 37 months in prison, a $40,000 fine, and a $2,200 assessment after admitting to 17 counts of mailing threats to Jewish institutions and eight counts of obstructing free religious exercise, JNS reported.

The US Department of Justice announced the sentence on Monday.

“For more than a year, the defendant terrorized Jewish communities across the country, robbing his victims of their peace and security," stated Harmeet Dhillon, assistant US attorney general for civil rights.

“The defendant’s sentence should be a warning to all that religious-based terror will not be tolerated in this country," Dhillon added.

Seferlis was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following his prison term.

Between March 2024 and June 2025, when he was arrested , he sent at least 40 letters and two postcards to over 25 synagogues and other Jewish institutions, including synagogues, museums, schools, community centers, and even a deli.

“Many of these written communications threatened to destroy physical buildings and/or injure individuals," the Justice Department said.

The letters often included threats or violent language, and some contained newspaper clippings related to Israel, Gaza, or antisemitic attacks.

In one letter, Seferlis warned a synagogue leader about the safety of congregants amid anger over the war in Gaza. In another, he referenced Kristallnacht and wrote that a Jewish building with “so many big open windows" could become a target.

The letters were typically short, typewritten messages mailed to specific staff members or leaders at Jewish organizations, according to an FBI affidavit supporting the case.