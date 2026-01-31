A Hanover, Maryland, man entered a guilty plea in federal court today, in connection with charges stemming from his attempt to join and fight for ISIS.

Michael Sam Teekaye, Jr., 22, pled guilty to attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the guilty plea with Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul, FBI - Baltimore Field Office.

According to the plea agreement, between March and April 2023, Teekaye engaged in multiple conversations with an undercover officer (UCO). During these conversations, Teekaye told the UCO he wanted to travel to Africa to join ISIS as a “mujahid," or fighter. Teekaye also told the UCO that his “plan B" was to carry out an attack in the United States against Jews and people who support Israel. He said that he researched buildings close to him that support Israel and thought about how to “gun down key members or anyone involved."

On three occasions in May and June 2024, Teekaye purchased ammunition and range time at a shooting range in Severn, Maryland, which he later told the UCO was part of his “training." In July 2024, Teekaye attempted to purchase a Kalashnikov K-9 9mm assault rifle, but since Teekaye was on probation in a state criminal case, the purchase was denied.

“Teekaye aspired to become an ISIS fighter to unleash attacks on the homeland. He took real-world steps to carry out a terrorist attack in Maryland, including attempting to purchase an assault rifle and researching locations where he could kill Jews and supporters of Israel," Hayes said. “Thanks to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, we stopped Teekaye before he could harm anyone. There is no margin for error when it comes to terrorism."

“Michael Teekaye spent years maliciously plotting to join ISIS and murder Americans. His evil plans failed thanks to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Their swift action and coordination stopped Teekaye from carrying out his deadly plans against Americans," Paul said. “The FBI remains steadfastly committed to protecting our nation."

During conversations with the UCO between August and October 2024, Teekaye told the UCO that he engaged with a Somali ISIS fighter regarding his plans to travel to Somalia to join ISIS. Teekaye explained that first, he would fly to Turkey, then travel to Ethiopia, and then cross the border into Somalia. He sent the UCO screenshots of an Ethiopian e-Visa he obtained from the ISIS fighter. On October 4, 2024, Teekaye told the UCO that he received airline tickets from the ISIS fighter. He also sent the UCO screenshots of his travel itinerary showing that he planned to depart from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) on October 14, and fly to Istanbul, Turkey, with a layover in London.

Then on October 10, Teekaye sent the UCO a photo of himself wearing a black mask and holding a large machete, and he added, “Victory or shahada [i.e., martyrdom] … either you do it here or over there or both." On October 11, the UCO asked whether Teekaye was “sure" he wanted to join ISIS. Teekaye responded that he was “sure" because he had done “a lot of research" and “they are the only group that has the most true and sincere intentions."

On October 14, FBI agents arrested Teekaye at BWI after he checked in for his flight and proceeded through security. Following his arrest, Teekaye made the following unprovoked statements, among others: “I’m just gonna get out in 20 years and I’m just gonna do it here. Okay? Okay? It will never stop. Jihad will never stop. I’ll just do it here then, when I get out. . . . You think 20 years is something? I’ll be like 40 when I get out, then I’ll just do it. I don’t care. It will never stop. Jihad will never stop. I’ll come and I’ll kill your soldiers. I’ll kill you, and I’ll kill . . . ." While making these statements, Teekaye kicked and spat on one of the arresting agents.

Teekaye faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and lifetime supervised release for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. U.S. District Judge Adam B. Abelson scheduled sentencing for Wednesday, July 8, at 10 a.m.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the FBI Baltimore Field Office for its outstanding work in the investigation and praised the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with the FBI’s Newark and Richmond Field Offices and New York Police Department, for their valuable assistance. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina Hoffman, who is prosecuting this case, with the assistance of Trial Attorney Elisa Poteat, DOJ’s National Security Division Counterterrorism Section.