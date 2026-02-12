Police are investigating antisemitic vandalism discovered at Shaare Tefila Congregation in Olney, Maryland, on Tuesday morning, reported JNS. Local and state officials condemned the incident and vowed accountability.

Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department’s 4th District responded to the synagogue around 8:00 a.m. after receiving reports of graffiti. According to police, sometime between the night of February 9 and the morning of February 10, unknown suspects spray-painted antisemitic phrases and symbols on multiple signs in front of the synagogue.

The department is actively investigating the incident, canvassing the area, and reviewing surveillance footage. Additionally, patrols in the area have been increased.

Jewish advocacy group Canary Mission shared a photo of the graffiti on social media, which included a swastika, the word “genocide," and “AZAB," an acronym for “All Zionists Are B****rds." The group noted the irony of the vandalism covering banners reading “Hate Has No Home Here."

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich expressed his shock and condemnation. “I’m appalled by the damage done," Elrich said. “I condemn all acts of antisemitism."

He also addressed the broader issue of rising antisemitism across the country, emphasizing the importance of supporting Jewish communities. “Incidents like this deepen the anxiety and pain felt by our Jewish neighbors," he stated. Elrich pointed to county investments in nonprofit security grants, expanded law enforcement resources, and a hate-bias reporting portal.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore also condemned the act, calling it an “antisemitic and anti-Israel message." He reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensuring safety and combating hate. “There is no higher goal for any chief executive than ensuring their people feel safe where they live, where they work, and where they worship," Moore said. “Our administration is in close contact with local authorities in Montgomery County, and we remain committed to stomping out antisemitism in all its wicked forms."

In November, a 55-year-old Maryland resident pleaded guilty to sending numerous threats to Jewish organizations in Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

According to the Justice Department, the man made the threats between March 2024 and June 2025, when he was arrested . His targets included more than 25 Jewish institutions, among them synagogues, Jewish museums, Jewish community centers, Jewish schools, Jewish non-profit organizations, and a Jewish delicatessen.

In August of 2024, four public schools in Montgomery County, Maryland were hit with antisemitic vandalism.

Earlier that month, antisemitic graffiti was discovered on a “We Support Israel" sign at a synagogue in Bethesda, Maryland.