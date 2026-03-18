European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called on the United States and Israel on Tuesday to end their war with Iran and stated that the EU was consulting with Middle Eastern governments on how to bring the conflict to a conclusion.

In an interview with Reuters, Kallas said that Europe was not ruling out participation in efforts to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. However, she emphasized that any involvement would most likely come as part of a broader diplomatic solution.

Several European nations have rejected US President Donald Trump’s calls to participate in a mission aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit point for oil, gas, and other goods now largely blocked by Iran. European leaders have expressed their unwillingness to deploy forces into a conflict they did not initiate, despite Trump’s warnings that such reluctance could harm NATO alliances.

Kallas noted in the interview that Europe had struggled to understand some of the actions taken by the United States under Trump, particularly its objectives concerning Iran. However, she mentioned that Europe had become accustomed to Trump’s unpredictability, resulting in a "more calm" approach to responding to US policies.

Asked whether it was time to bring the war to an end, Kallas responded, “Absolutely. I think ... it would be in the interest of everybody if this war stops. The problem with wars is that it's easier to start than to stop them, and it always gets out of hand."

Kallas, a former prime minister of Estonia and now the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that the European Union was willing to help diplomatically bring the parties together to end the war. She added that the EU was in consultation with regional countries such as the Gulf states, Jordan, and Egypt, exploring proposals that could allow Iran, Israel, and the US to step back from the conflict while saving face.

She did not provide further details on these consultations.

Kallas floated the idea of a UN-brokered solution similar to the deal allowing Ukraine to export grain and other goods despite wartime conditions. She said that she had discussed the concept with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and that the UN was working on it. The key issue, she added, would be whether Iran and neighboring countries could agree to the terms.

"Now the question is what also the neighboring countries could agree to, especially Iran," she said.