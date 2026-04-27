Officers from the Northern District Police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old woman from the north who is employed as a doctor at a medical institution in central Israel, on allegations of making repeated death threats against the journalist, Mohammad Magadli.

The investigation, which began covertly several weeks ago, focused on a series of phone calls Magadli received from unrecognized numbers. In one of the calls that were disclosed, the suspect threatened: "Within a week, I'll get to you, and I'll eliminate you."

Upon receiving the report about the threats, the police utilized advanced technological means that led to the identification of the suspect. After collecting ample evidence, the officers raided the doctor's place of work in central Israel.

During the arrest, officers collected evidence connected to the crimes, which the doctor allegedly hid in the medical institution.

The suspect was taken for questioning by the northern district, and depending on the findings, a decision will be made whether to bring her to court on Tuesday to request an extension of her detention.