תיעוד: תקיפות מפקדות בסיג' בטהרן צילום: דובר צה"ל

Throughout Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF has conducted an organized and continuous effort to target the IRGC and the Basij Unit, during which hundreds of headquarters and command-and-control centers of the unit across Iran, and particularly in Tehran, have been attacked.

Over the past several weeks, the IDF systematically targeted the unit’s command infrastructure. Following these operations, it was identified that Basij forces had relocated their activities to alternative headquarters, which were subsequently struck. After repeated strikes, a renewed deployment of Basij forces was identified, with forces operating from posts embedded within public areas in the heart of Tehran.

Following this identification, the Israeli Air Force, guided by precise IDF intelligence, struck Basij forces in recent hours who were operating from more than 10 different posts across Tehran.

Among the targets that were struck was an emergency command position used by the Basij and the IRGC. The site had previously functioned as a soccer club compound.

The recent strikes, alongside the elimination of the unit’s commander, Gholamreza Soleimani, inflict significant and ongoing damage to the capabilities of the Basij unit.

In addition to serving as part of the regime’s armed apparatus, Basij forces have for years been responsible for carrying out terrorist activity and leading violent repression against civilians during internal protests.