The IDF warned that in recent hours, it had detected increased preparations by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch rocket barrages toward Israeli territory.

According to the IDF statement, these preparations could lead to rocket fire toward Israel in the coming hours, while Israeli forces are simultaneously working to neutralize the threat.

The IDF emphasized that the air defense array and IDF forces deployed along the borders are at a high level of readiness and are prepared to operate both defensively and offensively.

The military added that “the IDF is acting to thwart the activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization," and stated that “the IDF will not allow harm to the citizens of the State of Israel and will respond with force to any developing threat."

Security officials also called on the public to remain alert and follow the instructions of the Home Front Command.

The IDF statement comes about a week after a similar incident in which preparations for rocket fire were identified but the public was not informed in time, which led to criticism and a later apology by the army.

At the same time, Israeli sources confirmed that preparations are being made for the possibility of expanded attacks by Iran and Hezbollah later tonight.

During the previous barrage, about 200 rockets were launched toward communities in northern Israel, with estimates that roughly 120 crossed into Israeli territory.

In one case, a direct hit was recorded on a house in the local council of Bi'ina, near Karmiel. Firefighting crews operated at the scene and searched the building out of concern that people might be trapped.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom said: “We arrived with MDA ambulances and intensive care units at a building with destruction, shrapnel, and smoke. By great fortune there were only two people lightly injured," adding that there were also residents suffering from shock at the scene.