It was revealed on Wednesday that over the past few days, three private passenger aircraft were damaged by fallen missile fragments while parked at Ben Gurion International Airport.

On one of the planes, a fire broke out, leaving substantial damage. Holes were found on the other aircraft as a result of the fallen projectiles.

Following the exposure of vulnerabilities at Ben Gurion Airport, the Israeli Ministry of Transport is discussing the possibility of reducing the number of passengers on each outgoing flight, after it had previously been increased to 120.