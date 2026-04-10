Following the announcement of a ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran, international airlines have begun announcing their return to Tel Aviv.

United Arab Emirates-based Etihad Airways has announced that it will resume flights to Israel beginning April 15th. At the initial stage, the company will operate two daily flights as part of a gradual return to service.

At the same time, low-cost giant Wizz Air announced that flights to and from Tel Aviv will begin on April 25th.

According to the company's announcement, the move will be carried out in a phased manner and in accordance with international safety guidelines. It was also stated that the company continues to closely monitor developments on the ground and will act in accordance with the assessment of the situation.

British Airways was the first to announce its return to Israel, but only beginning July 1st.

At the same time, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency extended its recommendation not to fly to Israel and other countries in the Middle East until April 24.

However, the Lufthansa Group, which includes SWISS International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings, has taken a more cautious approach, extending its flight suspension until May 31.

United Airlines announced it is canceling flights until at least September 7, a step also taken by Air Canada, the only airline operating a direct route to Toronto.