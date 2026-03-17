The US military released footage overnight from an aircraft carrier as part of operations against Iran. The video shows fighter jets taking off and landing, alongside the teamwork of deck crew and technicians maintaining the flight and operational systems. “Teamwork is what makes everything run on an aircraft carrier conducting flight operations!" the post read.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump addressed the Iran conflict at two separate events-a White House signing and a Kennedy Center board meeting-portraying a broad collapse of Iranian military forces and claiming the world is safer because of US actions.

Trump said, “My biggest problem is I have no idea who we’re even dealing with; nobody has ever heard of these people. They’re all dead. But we did this for the world, not for ourselves."

Asked if the war might end this week, he replied that it’s likely soon but not necessarily within days: “I don’t think this week, but it will be soon… and when it ends, the world will be much safer."

Regarding Mojtaba Khamenei, he added there’s no clear information about his status: “So far, nobody knows. If you look at his father, he used to give a lot of speeches. When they say ‘Death to America,’ you have to believe them-they would have used nuclear weapons if they could, but they never had the chance. I never gave them the chance."