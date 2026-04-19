US President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday evening that US forces had struck and detained a US-sanctioned Iranian-flagged cargo vessel that attempted to breach the naval blockade of Iran.

"Today, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA, nearly 900 feet long and weighing almost as much as an aircraft carrier, tried to get past our Naval Blockade, and it did not go well for them," the President wrote on Truth Social.

According to the President, the US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Spruance intercepted the TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, and gave them fair warning to stop.

"The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room. Right now, US Marines have custody of the vessel," he continued.

Trump noted that TOUSKA is under US Treasury Sanctions because of its prior history of illegal activity.

"We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!" he concluded.