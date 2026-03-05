צפו: כשנתניהו נפגש עם הטייסים האמריקנים שהשתתפו בתקיפות באיראן איתי בית און, לע"מ; סטילס: מעיין טואף

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited an airbase in southern Israel where he got a up-close look at the joint US-Israeli operational activity in Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

During the visit, Netanyahu met with both Israeli and American pilots who operate in the skies of the Middle East.

Netanyahu stressed the depth of the military partnership: "On the sixth day of Operation Roaring Lion, I am here at an Air Force base in southern Israel with the wonderful pilots of ours and of the United States, and the dedicated ground crews. The cooperation is historic, between the US military and the IDF, and between the Israeli Air Force and the US Air Force."

He discussed the continued strikes on the various fronts. "We continue to strike targets of the terror regime in Iran, along with terrorist elements in Lebanon. The achievements are great, but much work lies ahead."

The Prime Minister concluded with a message of appreciation to the White House: "I would like to again thank my friend President Trump for the cooperation between us, and between Israel and the United States. Together we will move forward, and together we will achieve our goals, with G-d’s help."