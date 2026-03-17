Following the increasing fire from Iran toward the State of Israel, and in light of missile fragments that fell earlier today (Monday) in areas of the Old City of Jerusalem, near the Temple Mount, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Jewish Quarter, and the Western Wall, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, condemns the firing toward the area where the sacred sites of the three religions are located.

Rabbi Rabinowitz stated: "Jerusalem is a global symbol of holiness; harming the area in which the holy sites of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam are located is a grave act that has no place."

He further added: “The entire world recognizes that holy places must remain outside any conflict. Both the State of Israel and the United States make every effort to avoid harm to holy sites in Iran and Lebanon, and it is regrettable that the Iranian regime fires toward areas in Jerusalem where the sacred sites of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity are located."

Rabbi Rabinowitz concluded: “We pray for calm, for the safety of the residents of Jerusalem and the State of Israel, for the welfare of the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces and the security forces, and for the preservation of the sanctity of the city of Jerusalem."