IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir revealed during a General Staff situational assessment on Tuesday that Israel eliminated Iranian regime officials as part of the continued campaign against the Islamic Republic.

The IDF confirmed that the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, targeted and eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past six years. He was eliminated with his assistant and the commander of the Basij in Shiraz.

The Basij forces are part of the armed apparatus of the Iranian terror regime. During internal protests in Iran, particularly in recent periods as demonstrations intensified, Basij forces under Soleimani’s command led the main repression operations, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators.

Among the targets of the nighttime strikes was Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and one of the most powerful figures in the terror regime. Israel is still conducting a battle damage assessment to confirm the elimination.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Israel struck an underground compound in the city of Qom in recent days, where senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad were present, including Akram al-Ajouri and Mohammad al-Hindi, along with other operatives.

According to the report, al-Ajouri had been involved in rocket fire toward Israeli border communities and in directing attacks in the West Bank. After moving between different locations, he was reportedly located in a safe house in Tehran and killed last week.

During the meeting, Zamir emphasized that "the IDF continues to act with determination against multiple targets in Iran. Alongside the ongoing impact and degradation of the regime’s military and industrial production capabilities, we are targeting elements of the Revolutionary Guards and the regime’s oppressive apparatus."

He further noted that "significant preventive achievements were recorded overnight, with potential to influence operational outcomes and the IDF objectives. These follow additional significant preventive actions carried out in recent days in Iran against external elements, including those connected to the Palestinian arena."

He addressed targeted operations and said, "Among other activities, senior terror operatives from Gaza and Judea and Samaria, who were hiding in a safe house in Tehran, were thwarted."

The Chief of Staff also noted that "the operation against Hezbollah and the neutralization of threats to northern communities continues to serve as another central operational arena."

Concluding his remarks, Zamir emphasized: "We are continuing to concentrate forces and conduct precise and targeted ground operations. Cooperation between the IDF and the U.S. Central Command continues to strengthen, with joint actions contributing to enhanced operational achievements. We will continue to act decisively to remove threats to the residents of Israel."