Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday issued a sharp criticism of Israel over what he described as the arrival of a vessel carrying “stolen" Ukrainian grain to an Israeli port.

“In any normal country, purchasing stolen goods is an act that entails legal liability. This applies, in particular, to grain stolen by Russia," Zelenskyy said in a statement. “Another vessel carrying such grain has arrived at a port in Israel and is preparing to unload. This is not - and cannot be - legitimate business."

Zelenskyy added that Israeli authorities “cannot be unaware of which ships are arriving at the country’s ports and what cargo they are carrying."

According to the Ukrainian president, Russia has been “systematically seizing grain on temporarily occupied Ukrainian land and organizing its export through individuals linked to the occupiers," describing such actions as violations of Israeli law.

“Ukraine has taken all necessary steps through diplomatic channels to prevent such incidents. However, we see that yet another such vessel has not been stopped," he stated.

Zelenskyy further said he had instructed Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify partner countries of the situation. “Based on information from our intelligence services, Ukraine is preparing a relevant sanctions package that will cover both those directly transporting this grain and the individuals and legal entities attempting to profit from this criminal scheme," he said.

He added that Ukraine intends to coordinate with European partners to include those involved in the shipments under European sanctions frameworks.

“Ukraine counts on partnership and mutual respect with every state. We are genuinely working to enhance security, particularly in the Middle East region. We expect that the Israeli authorities will respect Ukraine and refrain from actions that undermine our bilateral relations," Zelenskyy concluded.

The statement follows a diplomatic dispute earlier this week, when Ukraine summoned Israel’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, to the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv after claims that a vessel carrying what it described as stolen Ukrainian grain had arrived at the Port of Haifa.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced that the ambassador would receive a formal protest note and discuss what Kyiv termed the need for “appropriate action."

“Friendly Ukrainian-Israeli relations have the potential to benefit both countries, and Russia’s illegal trade with stolen Ukrainian grain should not undermine them," Sybiha said.

He also expressed concern over what he described as Israel’s lack of response to a previous similar incident, stating that Kyiv finds it “difficult to understand Israel’s lack of appropriate response."

“Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations," he added.

According to reports, the Panama-flagged bulk carrier Panormitis recently entered Haifa Bay and is alleged to be transporting grain originating from territories in Ukraine under Russian control. Ukrainian sources indicated that the cargo may have been transferred between ships prior to reaching Israel.

The development follows an earlier incident this month in which another bulk carrier reportedly docked in Haifa carrying tens of thousands of tons of Ukrainian wheat, drawing criticism from Kyiv.

Investigations cited in the reports indicated that multiple shipments of grain believed to have originated from occupied Ukrainian regions have reached Israel in recent months.

In response to Sybiha's statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar rejected the allegations, stating, “Diplomatic relations, especially between friendly nations, are not conducted on Twitter or in the media."

“Allegations are not evidence. Evidence substantiating the allegations have yet to be provided," Sa’ar said, adding that no formal request for legal assistance had been submitted prior to the public statements.

“The matter will be examined. Israel is a state that abides by the rule of law with independent law enforcement authorities. All Israeli authorities will act in accordance with the law," he added.

Ukraine has indicated that it views the issue as serious and may consider further diplomatic steps depending on Israel’s actions regarding the vessel.