A new survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) indicates a notable shift in Israeli public opinion in recent weeks, with increased confidence in Israel’s strategic position, rising trust in key institutions, and cautious openness toward diplomatic initiatives regarding Gaza.

The findings are part of JPPI’s March 2026 Israeli Society Index, which examined Israeli views on the war with Iran, US-Israel relations, public trust in institutions, and policy options for Gaza.

A large majority of Israelis support the decision to strike Iran. According to the survey, 72% of Israelis believe the decision to attack Iran was correct, while 13% believe it was wrong and 14% say it is too early to know.

Support is particularly high among Jewish Israelis, where 85% say the decision was correct. Among Arab Israelis, the picture is more divided, with a majority opposing the strike.

The public also expresses optimism about the long-term regional impact of the conflict. Overall, 65% of Israelis believe the war will improve the situation in the Middle East over time, including 31% who say they are certain it will improve regional stability.

The survey found that Israelis’ trust in US President Donald Trump regarding US-Israel relations has reached its highest level since his return to office.

Thirty-four percent of respondents say they have “a great deal of trust" in Trump to do the right thing regarding relations between the two countries, while 41% say they have some trust. Overall, 75% of Israelis express some level of trust in the US president on this issue.

At the same time, Israelis remain divided over the decision to award Trump the Israel Prize. According to the survey, 47% believe he deserves the prize, while 16% believe he does not deserve it but that it should be awarded for diplomatic reasons. Another 26% say the prize should not have been awarded to him.

The March index also recorded a rise in the number of Israelis who believe Israel is winning the war or has already won it. The share expressing this view reached the highest level recorded over the past year.

Perceptions of victory are particularly strong among voters on the political right and center-right, while skepticism remains more common among respondents on the left.

The survey shows increased public confidence in several national institutions. Trust in the government remains limited but has reached its highest level in two years.

According to the data, 54% of Israelis say they do not trust the government, while 45% say they do trust it.

Trust in the IDF’s senior command is significantly higher. A total of 78% of Israelis say they trust the military’s senior leadership, including 30% who say they trust it very much.

The survey also examined Israeli views on how to proceed in Gaza. A majority of respondents favor allowing time for a diplomatic initiative advanced by President Trump before taking further military action.

Fifty-nine percent of Israelis say Israel should allow Trump’s Gaza plan to proceed and wait a few months to see how it develops. In contrast, 26% favor returning to fighting and conquering the remaining territory in Gaza, while 15% say they do not know.

Support for renewed fighting is strongest among right-wing voters, while large majorities among center and left respondents prefer giving the diplomatic initiative time to develop.