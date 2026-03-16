Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday visited the impact site of the missile attack in the city of Rishon Lezion, including a family home that was destroyed during the attack.

Speaking from the scene of the missile strike, Herzog said, "This is the living room of a family where the cluster bomb fell straight into the living room, and you see the devastation."

"This is what I call the 'weapon of the weak,' the weapon of those who are just chickening out, those guys from Iran. They don't understand that what they're doing simply will bring more havoc on them."

He added, "I adamantly believe that the people of Iran will wake up and rise up because they deserve so much better. They deserve so much better than this ruthless, brutal regime, which has only taken all their resources to spread havoc, terror, hate, and bloodshed all over the world. Well, that's over, and that's what we're fighting for."

Isaac Herzog and wife Michal visit impact site in Rishon Lezion Haim Zach (GPO)

Two people were reported lightly injured Monday morning after Iran launched a cluster missile at central Israel. Impact sites and damage were reported in Lod, Rishon Lezion, and Shoham.

Shortly after the strike, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement claiming that what it called the 55th wave of strikes targeted sites in Tel Aviv and the vicinity of Ben Gurion Airport, and included centers for the production of air and space weapons belonging to the Israeli Aerospace Industries company (IAI), in addition to centers for supporting the aerial refueling of aircraft.