חשש מאירוע חומרים מסוכנים בצפת צילום: דוברות כבאות והצלה

Following launches from Iran, several fragments and interception debris fell in the northern city of Tzfat on Monday morning. A missile fragment that fell at one of the sites in the city raised suspicion of a hazardous materials incident.

As a result, residents of the city's Ha'ari Street and Kiryat Breslov were asked to remain inside their homes and close their windows due to concerns about a possible hazardous materials leak.

Monitoring teams and Fire and Rescue personnel are operating at the scene.