The Shin Bet and the police thwarted a planned terror attack targeting the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir. A 20-year-old suspect from eastern Jerusalem has been arrested.

According to the prosecutor’s statement, the suspect contacted an individual in Yemen via social media, who encouraged him to carry out terrorist attacks, including harming the minister.

The two allegedly encouraged each other to commit attacks and become martyrs, saying: “Like you, by God, I miss my friends every moment. I take every opportunity I can to confront the occupation. May I die a martyr."

The suspect did not limit himself to these exchanges and also maintained contact with a terror operative in Turkey. His detention has been extended pending the filing of an indictment.

Following the completion of the investigation and the formation of an evidentiary basis for charges, including contact with a foreign agent, threats to carry out a terrorist act, and conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, a prosecutor’s statement was filed yesterday in court, and the suspect’s detention was extended ahead of indictment.

The Minister of National Security responded: “I would like to thank the security forces-the Shin Bet, the Israel Police, and all those who acted with determination and professionalism to thwart the attempt on my life. This is the seventh time they have tried to assassinate me unsuccessfully, thank God. I say clearly: I will not be deterred or intimidated, neither by internal nor external elements. I will continue to lead a firm and uncompromising policy for the security of Israel’s citizens in the Negev, the Galilee, and Jerusalem."

"It is no coincidence that we saw a historic result of the quietest Ramadan since 2013-this is the result of policy, governance, and backing for fighters on the ground. We will continue to act with strength, responsibility, and determination," Ben Gvir said.