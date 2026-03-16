US President Donald Trump ripped Iran’s manipulations on Sunday, saying the Islamic Republic is being “annihilated" but is using artificial intelligence (AI) and the media as part of its disinformation campaign.

“Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are Militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at ‘feeding’ the very appreciative Fake News Media false information," Trump wrote in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform.

“Now, A.I. has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day. They showed phony ‘Kamikaze Boats,’ shooting at various Ships at Sea, which looks wonderful, powerful, and vicious, but these Boats don’t exist - It’s all false information to show how ‘tough" their already defeated Military is!" contiuned Trump.

He added, “The five U.S. Refueling Planes that were supposedly struck down and badly damaged, according to The Wall Street Journal’s false reporting, and others, are all in service, with the exception of one, which will soon be flying the skies. Buildings and Ships that are shown to be on fire are not - It’s FAKE NEWS, generated by A.I. For instance, Iran, working in close coordination with the Fake News Media, shows our great USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious Ships in the World, burning uncontrollably in the Ocean. Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at - Iran knows better than to do that! The story was knowingly FAKE and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!"

Trump stated, “The fact is, Iran is being decimated, and the only battles they ‘win’ are those that they create through AI, and are distributed by Corrupt Media Outlets. The Radical Leftwing Press knows this full well, but continues to go forward with false stories and LIES. That’s why their Approval Rating is so low, and I can win a Presidential Election, IN A LANDSLIDE, getting only 5% positive Press - They have no credibility!"

In conclusion, he wrote, “I am so thrilled to see Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), looking at the licenses of some of these Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic ‘News’ Organizations. They get Billions of Dollars of FREE American Airwaves, and use it to perpetuate LIES, both in News and almost all of their Shows, including the Late Night Morons, who get gigantic Salaries for horrible Ratings, and never get, as I used to say in The Apprentice, ‘FIRED.’"

On Saturday, Trump said US forces heavily damaged Iran’s key oil export hub, Kharg Island, during recent strikes, and hinted the US could strike the island again.

“We totally demolished Kharg Island. We may hit it a few more times just for fun," Trump told NBC News in an interview.

Trump said Iran is ready to negotiate a ceasefire but that he is not prepared to make a deal yet.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet," he explained, adding that any terms will have to be “very solid."

On Friday, Trump did not commit to a definitive timeline for the war in Iran, telling Fox News Radio that the conflict would end when he feels it “in my bones."

Trump added that he did not expect the war “would be long," but emphasized that only he would know when it would end.

Trump expressed optimism that the conflict would end soon but acknowledged that it could continue indefinitely if necessary. He dismissed concerns about a potential munitions shortage.

“Nobody has the technology or the weapons that we have," he told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade in the interview. “We’re way ahead of schedule. Way ahead." He later assured that the US had “virtually unlimited ammunition. We’re using it, we’re using it. We can go forever."