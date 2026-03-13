US President Donald Trump did not commit to a definitive timeline for the war in Iran during a Friday interview, telling Fox News Radio that the conflict would end when he feels it “in my bones."

Trump added that he did not expect the war “would be long," but emphasized that only he would know when it would end.

The Trump administration has given mixed signals on the length of the war, with senior officials suggesting it could last anywhere from days to months.

Trump expressed optimism that the conflict would end soon but acknowledged that it could continue indefinitely if necessary. He dismissed concerns about a potential munitions shortage.

“Nobody has the technology or the weapons that we have," he told Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade in the interview. “We’re way ahead of schedule. Way ahead." He later assured that the US had “virtually unlimited ammunition. We’re using it, we’re using it. We can go forever."

While Trump suggested the decision to end the war would ultimately be based on his personal judgment, he mentioned consulting with senior advisers, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President JD Vance.

“Operation Epic Fury will continue until President Trump, as Commander-in-Chief, determines that the goals of Operation Epic Fury, including for Iran to no longer pose a military threat, have been fully realized," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said in a statement when asked for comment by Politico.

On Wednesday evening, Trump spoke to reporters upon his return from a rally in Kentucky, and said Iran is being decimated and is “pretty much at the end of the line".

At the same time, Trump added that the US will not end the conflict immediately.

"They've got no Navy. They've got no Air Force. They have no systems of control. We're just riding free range over that country!" he said.

During his speech at the Kentucky rally, Trump said that the US needs to “finish the job" in the war with Iran.

He added that the Iranians “don’t know what the hell hit them. They don’t know. They got hit by the American military - they don’t know. They say, ‘What the hell is happening?’ They didn’t expect anything like this."

“We don’t want to go back every two years. Because someday there will be a time when you don’t have me as president," he added.

Before that, Trump told Axios that the ongoing war with Iran could conclude in the near future, stating that the campaign has already caused extensive damage to Iranian targets.

Trump said the campaign has been so extensive that there is now "practically nothing left to target."

"The war is going great. We are way ahead of the timetable," he told Axios. "We have done more damage than we thought possible, even in the original six-week period."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)