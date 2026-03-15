The IDF has revealed that Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, who carried out the terror attack in Michigan this past Thursday, was the brother of a Hezbollah terrorist who was eliminated last week.

According to the IDF, Ayman's brother, Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali, was a Hezbollah commander responsible for managing weapons operations within a specialized branch of the Badr Unit. The unit is responsible for launching hundreds of rockets toward Israeli civilians throughout the war.

Ibrahim was eliminated in an IAF strike on a Hezbollah military structure last week.

The attack occurred at about 1:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, when the attacker crashed his car into Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots soon after the vehicle crashed into the building. The vehicle also caught fire.

Police forces were called to the scene and were able to eliminate the shooter. No one was injured in the attack.

Shortly after the attack, the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI) reported the terrorist was a Lebanese man named Ayman Ghazali, originally from the town of Machghara in the Beqaa Valley.

According to the report, the attacker allegedly wanted to avenge the deaths of his two brothers, Qassem and Ibrahim Ghazali, who were killed in an IDF strike on the town last week. However, the LBCI did not mention Ghazali's Hezbollah ties.