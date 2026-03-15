הזירה בבני ברק תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A cluster missile launched from Iran struck several locations in the city of Bnei Brak this afternoon (Sunday), causing damage to buildings.

At one of the sites, the missile hit the third floor of a building and caused damage to the structure.

MDA medical teams provided treatment to a man in his 60s who was moderately injured by glass shards to his head. The injured man was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital for further treatment.

MDA emergency medic Moshe Weinman said: “We arrived at an impact site with damage to the building. Broken glass on the floor, smoke, and chaos. We treated one patient in moderate condition, a man in his 60s with wounds from glass shards. We are operating with large forces at the scene and continuing searches to ensure there are no additional casualties."

Shortly before that, sirens were activated in a series of communities across central Israel following missile launches from Iran. Alerts were sounded in the Dan region, Samaria, the Shefela, Sharon, Yarkon, and Lachish.

MDA teams treated two men in their 50s who were lightly injured at impact sites in Tel Aviv. According to police, several bomblets from a cluster missile fell during the launch, causing damage at multiple locations in the city.

Police also released footage of the missile impact in Tel Aviv. The footage shows that at one of the sites civilians were present who had not entered a protected space, and one of the missile’s submunitions landed near them. As a result, two civilians were lightly injured.

Police emphasized that the incident demonstrates the importance of following the instructions of the Home Front Command. According to them, “In an emergency we must demonstrate civilian discipline and take shelter." They added that in this case the injuries were minor, but the incident could have ended with much more severe consequences.