רגע פגיעת הטיל בתל אביב דוברות המשטרה

Red Alert sirens sounded this afternoon (Sunday) in a series of communities across central Israel following missile launches from Iran. Alerts were activated in several areas, including Gush Dan, Samaria, the Shefela, Sharon, Yarkon, and Lachish.

Security forces are examining whether the projectile was a cluster-type missile launched from Iran.

MDA teams treated two men in their 50s who were lightly injured at impact sites in Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, police received reports of several vehicles that caught fire in southern Tel Aviv.

The IDF stated: "Home Front Command Search and Rescue forces, both regular and reserve, are currently at the impact site in central Israel, conducting searches and providing civilian assistance at the scene. The Home Front Command calls on the public to adhere to all directives - these instructions are proven to save lives. Residents are requested to act in accordance with these guidelines upon receiving an alert."

זירת פגיעה במרכז תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

At the same time, new data published by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) reveal that since the start of the operation about two weeks ago, more than 290 missiles and about 500 drones have been launched from Iran in 227 waves of attacks. From Lebanon, more than 400 rockets have been launched in over 379 waves of attacks.

The data show that Israel is not the only target. Iran is conducting a broad offensive against its neighbors and against the U.S. presence in the region.

The most heavily attacked country in the Gulf has been the United Arab Emirates, at which 309 missiles and 1,600 drones have been launched. Kuwait has been struck by 234 missiles and 422 drones.

So far, 67 people have been killed in the strikes across Gulf countries, including 13 American soldiers.

It was also noted that the IDF has struck more than 7,600 targets, of which 4,700 are related to the missile program, in 4,700 sorties. The United States has struck more than 5,500 additional targets.

In Lebanon, the IDF has struck about 1,100 targets, with an emphasis on the “Radwan Force" (190 targets) and command-and-control systems.