Following the Home Front Command's decision to allow schools to reopen in "yellow" areas considered lower risk, and the reopening of special education frameworks across Israel on Wednesday, Arutz Sheva - Israel National News reached out to parents asking to hear their concerns about the safety of schools and preschools reopening at the current time.

While some educational frameworks do have up-to-standard bomb shelters accessible to students and staff, some shelters are filled with equipment and therefore unusable, while other shelters are located in bathrooms. Educational frameworks without adequate shelter would be expected to remain closed or move to appropriate facilities. In addition, school transportation is not expected to resume, leaving parents to transport their children to and from schools and preschools; distance learning is not expected to continue for students who are unable to attend school after it resumes.

One mother, Danielle, shared, "One of my main concerns is how are these teachers when the ratios are already not the best expected/able to wrangle all these screaming/panicking kids, whom are without their parents into a bomb shelter or safe room on their own and on time."

"When speaking about a preschool, some of these kids are not necessarily fast on their feet yet. In a school, its 1 teacher to 30 kids... My youngest school aged child is in grade 1.. how is his teacher expected to wrangle 32 boys on his own? It's not like he can call for help, because all the other teachers are trying to do the same."

She added, "My other child who is in grade 3, his class is outside, so his teacher is expected to get 31 boys inside and into the bomb shelter in 30 seconds (I live in Netivot, our warning time is 30 seconds) and all the while they are expected to keep track of all 30 odd boys. When I can get full layout of how they expect to make sure this happens then maybe I would consider it... But as of now even if school returns my kids will be staying home."

Danielle believes that if any government trying to reopen schools "needs a reality check."

"I understand their purpose behind it but I don't think they have ever had to do it themselves and don't truly understand the full strength it takes to do all that in such a short time... Even for Jerusalem one minute goes VERY FAST when you're stressed..."

Ayelet*, who lives in Jerusalem, shared, "My son goes to a preschool in our neighborhood (Arnona), within walking distance from the home, which is part of the general requirements the municipality sets when you register for a preschool - that the preschool be within a certain number meters from the home."

"His preschool doesn't have a bomb shelter and the closest public shelter is about a 2-3 minutes walk away. However because there are 35 3-5-year-olds, and mostly elderly staff, walking the kids to the public shelter each time there is a siren is not feasible. The municipality has decided that if preschool reopens, they will move the preschool to a school in Armon Hanetziv (a nearby neighborhood - ed.). This neighborhood, although seemingly close if you were to look at a map of Jerusalem, is absolutely not within walking distance - walking would involve 30 minutes up and down hills and along highways. There's also no direct public transportation from Arnona to Armon Hanetziv and most people would need to take two buses to get there. I, along with a number of other parents do not even drive and therefore driving is not an option. Expecting families to reach a location that is inaccessible by both walking and public transportation ignores the basic accessibility standards that the municipality itself normally requires."

Asked what she would rather the municipality do, Ayelet responded, "Many parents called the municipality to explain that the new location is not accessible by foot or public transportation and they had zero interest in hearing us out. The last time the preschool had to be moved, it was moved to a high school in the neighborhood, just a short walk from where the current preschool location is. That is where we assumed we would be placed, so it was shocking and disappointing that they expect us to travel to such an inaccessible location."

A third mother, Perel*, noted that her children's preschool has no shelter. Asked what she would like to see happen, she responded: "I am a teacher, and I just think - what should I do if they open the schools, how can I go back to work if my child doesn’t have a bomb shelter in his preschool?"

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has also learned that at least one school housed in caravans, which has no shelter of its own, is open illegally and functioning as usual. One child who studies at the school said, "My school doesn't care about the Home Front Command."

Meanwhile, some parents would rather schools reopen, believing that the lack of in-person school - even if it is a short three weeks added to Passover vacation - has a detrimental effect on children, and would prefer their children resume school in-person even for just a handful of days.

"While the importance of safety and proper shelter is clear, there is also significant concern among many families about the impact of not reopening schools on children," Huvi, a concerned mother, told Arutz Sheva. "For many kids, school provides structure, stability, and a sense of normalcy during a very unstable time. It is their daily routine, their social environment, and often the place where they feel most regulated."

"Many families are finding that without the regular school schedule, children are becoming increasingly dysregulated. Being in school - even during a tense period - can actually serve as an emotional anchor because of the predictability and routine it provides.

"There are many parents who are concerned about schools not reopening and the toll that prolonged disruption is taking on children’s emotional wellbeing and daily functioning."

A potential compromise would be for representatives of the Home Front Command and relevant municipality to send joint teams to inspect each school's facilities and bomb shelters, and allow reopening on a school-by-school basis, only for those whose shelters are both adequate and available, and bar schools without proper shelter from reopening until they pass further inspections. As of now, Jerusalem representatives have said that they do not have anyone who conducts such inspections, and Home Front Command call center representatives have clarified that such operations fall under jurisdiction of the local authority only.

The Jerusalem municipality responded: "The Jerusalem Municipality acts in accordance with the guidelines of the Home Front Command and the Education Ministry, with the central principle guiding the return-to-school plan being the full protection of children and educational staff. At this stage, starting tomorrow (Wednesday, March 18), and with the approval of the Home Front Command, only special education institutions, from preschool to age 21, will resume operations."

"All educational institutions are being examined based on their compliance with protection requirements. Institutions that do not have protected areas meeting the required standards will not reopen at this stage, or alternatively, are moved to alternative suitable buildings that have a protected area. The municipality is working continuously to regulate all protected areas, including clearing equipment and preparing them for use.

"At this stage, and due to security and logistical limitations, arrival at educational institutions is done independently, as instructed by the Ministry of Education and the Home Front Command, and this applies to all parts of the country. The municipality is aware of the challenges and is working on developing solutions, with priority given to safety and the ability for rapid response in emergencies.

"Regarding specific cases concerning difficulties in transportation to educational institutions, every request received by the municipality is examined individually. If adjustments are needed, they are reviewed in cooperation with the relevant professionals, with the aim of providing the best possible solution for students.

"We understand the concerns and dilemmas of the parents. However, unlike the previous round (Operation Rising Lion), protected areas have not been approved for opening in educational institutions that do not meet the requirements. Therefore, the published plan is based on broad and thorough professional work done in recent weeks, in cooperation with all relevant parties, including the Home Front Command and the Education Ministry. Inspections were carried out on protected areas and their suitability in other locations according to procedures, with responsibility shared between the authorized bodies within and outside the municipality.

"The educational plan will continue to be updated based on situational assessments, balancing the need for regular educational continuity with the strict protection of the safety of children and staff."

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has reached out to other relevant bodies for comment, and will publish comments as they are received.

*Name changed to protect identity.