David Weizman, deputy director of the Licensing and Firearms Oversight Division at Israel’s Ministry of National Security, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the government’s firearms licensing reform, which has significantly broadened eligibility for civilians to carry personal weapons.

A key recent development concerns Jerusalem, where 41 neighborhoods have now been officially designated as eligible areas. The decision allows roughly 300,000 additional residents to apply for a firearm license.

Weizman explained that residents who did not complete military service may still qualify if they meet specific criteria. “Citizens over the age of 27 who did not perform military service can submit an application, provided they meet all the other required conditions," he said.

Addressing criticism that the reform could lead to an excessive number of weapons in civilian hands, Weizman said the policy is based on security assessments by professionals in the ministry. According to him, armed civilians can play an important role in preventing attacks. “Security professionals concluded that citizens carrying private firearms serve as a significant force multiplier in public spaces," he said, adding that armed civilians have helped thwart dozens of attacks in recent years.

Weizman stressed that despite expanded eligibility, the approval process remains rigorous. Applicants must pass thorough background checks conducted by the Israel Police, the Ministry of Health, and the ministry’s internal systems, which are synchronized to monitor any change in a license holder’s status. “We did not ease the thorough screening procedures," he said. “Anyone receiving a private firearm must pass extensive checks."

The reform has already led to a dramatic rise in the number of licensed gun owners. Before Itamar Ben-Gvir assumed office as Minister of National Security, Israel had about 155,000 firearm license holders. Today that number exceeds 350,000.

Applications have also surged. Since Ben-Gvir took office, more than 470,000 applications for private firearms have been submitted, compared with about 70,000 applications during a similar period beforehand. Women represent one of the fastest-growing groups among new license holders, with their numbers increasing from around 4,000 to approximately 24,000.

The reform is also expanding to additional cities. This week, Kfar Saba was added to the list of eligible communities, potentially allowing another 60,000 residents to apply for licenses. Since the current government took office, more than 40 communities have been granted eligibility status, representing a potential pool of over half a million additional applicants.

Weizman emphasized that increased access to firearms is accompanied by extensive supervision. The ministry’s Oversight and Enforcement Unit conducts continuous monitoring, including computerized tracking linked with the police and relevant government ministries. The unit also carries out both overt and covert inspections to ensure license holders continue to meet all legal requirements.

Beyond screening, training is mandatory. “Receiving a firearm license in Israel involves rigorous instruction at certified shooting ranges across the country," Weizman said, adding that the goal is to ensure weapons are carried only by individuals who are properly trained and capable of using them responsibly.

Looking ahead, Weizman said the ministry is continuing to review additional criteria that could further widen the pool of eligible firearm carriers. The minister and the director-general have instructed the division to keep examining new thresholds and requirements in order to expand the circle of trained firearm carriers in Israel.