The requests of two settlers from Judea and Samaria for a firearm license were denied despite the security situation in their area.

Their requests were denied due to the police's claim that they are linked to 'extremist and violent activists'. The two turned to attorney Adi Kedar from the Honenu organization, who submitted an administrative petition to the Central District Court in Lod against the decision.

During the hearing that took place in court, the judge requested to review the opinion. It turned out that it was written by the ISA without the police or the licensing officer reading it.

The court ordered the police and the Firearms Licensing Department to re-evaluate the refusal to grant the settlers a firearm license.

Attorney Kedar stated: "My clients, residents of Samaria, demand to receive a license to carry weapons in order to protect themselves and their families. During the court discussions, the ISA's fraud was revealed and the extreme involvement of the ISA in approving requests for weapons possession by residents of Judea and Samaria was exposed."

"It was revealed in the discussion that the administrative procedure in which the person authorized to approve or deny the request was not exposed to the materials that constitute the basis for the opposition to allowing my clients to receive a firearm license."

"The court rightly commented on this, but in the bottom line gave the state additional time to respond to our claims and we believe that this decision is fundamentally mistaken. We hope that the truth will come to light and a decision will be made to allow my clients to own firearms."