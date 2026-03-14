הריסת בית המחבל שרצח את טוביה שמחה דובר צה"ל

Earlier today (Saturday), IDF soldiers demolished the home of terrorist Azmi Nader Abu Halil in the city of Dura, within the area of the Judea Brigade.

Abu Halil was involved in the shooting attack on an Israeli bus at the al-Khadar Junction in Gush Etzion. In the attack, 12-year-old Yehoshua Aharon Tuvia Simcha was killed and three other Israeli civilians were wounded.

The attack took place in December 2024, when a bus on line 291 operated by Kavim, traveling from Beitar Illit to Jerusalem, came under gunfire.

In the attack, Yehoshua, son of Rabbi David Zusha Simcha, head of a Hasidic yeshiva in Beitar Illit and a prominent figure in the Pnei Menachem community, was killed while returning with his family from his sister’s honeymoon celebration.

The terrorist surrendered to security forces later that same night following a joint manhunt by the Israel Defense Forces, the Israel Police, and the ISA. The search included the encirclement of Bethlehem and additional military pressure in the surrounding area.

As is customary in such cases, the terrorist’s family was given the opportunity to file a legal petition against the demolition order. However, a final notice confirming the demolition of the house was issued this evening.