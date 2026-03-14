שוד עדר ותקיפות רועי צאן ללא קרדיט

Two Israeli shepherds were attacked in separate incidents in Judea and Samaria on the same day, according to reports from the areas where the clashes occurred.

In the first incident, a shepherd from the Tomer homestead near Ma'ale Amos was assaulted in the morning while grazing his flock. Dozens of rioters from the nearby village of Kisan allegedly ambushed him as he was tending to his sheep.

The shepherd called for assistance from Israel Defense Forces troops and nearby residents. Before help arrived, the attackers reportedly seized the flock and attempted to drive it toward the village. Two civilians from a nearby settlement who reached the scene first fired at the rioters, dispersing them and recovering the flock.

The shepherd sustained injuries to his head and limbs and was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to reports from the village, two of the alleged attackers were wounded by the gunfire. Police and military forces later arrested three suspects believed to have been involved in the assault.

Several hours later, a second incident occurred near the community of Migdalim. A shepherd from a nearby homestead was reportedly attacked by rioters from the village of Qusra, who threw stones and beat him.

The shepherd alerted Israel Defense Forces troops, who arrived and dispersed the attackers using gunfire and crowd-control measures. However, after the forces left the area, the rioters reportedly returned in larger numbers and attacked the shepherd and other residents again.

During the confrontation, Israeli fire reportedly wounded two of the rioters, one of whom was said to be in serious condition. The shepherd suffered injuries to his hands and received first aid at the scene from a military medic.