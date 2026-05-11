מיידים בקבוקי תבערה דוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Judea and Samaria District Police, soldiers from the Etzion Brigade, and intelligence officials worked together to thwart terrorist activity in the Gush Etzion area and arrested seven terrorists involved in throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at Route 60 and IDF forces.

The operation was launched following reports of Molotov cocktails being thrown from the direction of the town of al-Khadr toward Route 60, a central highway in Judea and Samaria.

While the incidents concluded without injuries or damage, targeted intelligence activity by the Etzion Police Station uncovered the identities of those involved.

Soldiers from the Etzion Brigade's reserve battalion raided the town and arrested four suspects. They revealed during their interrogation that they were involved in other similar incidents recently.

At the same time, the forces operated in the Hebron Governorate, where they arrested three minors from the town of Sa'ir. The three are suspected of throwing rocks and other objects at soldiers who operated in the town in April.

The police said that all the suspects were jailed at the end of their interrogation, and that investigators at the Etzion station intend to bring them before the court with a request to extend their detention.