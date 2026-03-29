A father of five in his 40s from Efrat who was arrested following a shooting incident on Thursday in the village of Harmala in Gush Etzion, during which a Palestinian Arab was shot, will be released to house arrest on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the police reconstructed the scene of the incident, after which investigators announced that the investigation is continuing.

"No danger was detected on the part of the suspect," the police stated, and added that, given he is a normative citizen with no criminal past, there is no justification to continue holding him in custody.

As part of his release conditions, the police will continue to hold the suspect's firearm.

From the start of the investigation, the suspect claimed that he was acting out of self-defense during a riot by dozens of Palestinian Arabs near a new hilltop outpost in the area.