Israel's security establishment believes that the "drips" of rocket fire from Iran may continue even beyond Passover, unless an agreement to end the war is reached before that, Channel 13 News reported.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the fate of Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new Supreme Leader, who has been out of contact for two weeks, and sources note that, "There is no certainty about whether he is alive."

Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, approximately 400 waves of strikes have been carried out in western and central Iran, with an emphasis on striking the Iranian regime’s fire systems and defense networks.

Over the past day, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, acting on IDF intelligence, struck more than 200 Iranian terror regime infrastructure sites in western and central Iran. The targets included dozens of ballistic launchers, some of which were loaded and ready to be launched toward Israeli territory, as well as air defense systems, launching sites, and weapons storage sites were struck.

On Saturday, the Israeli Air Force completed its 400th wave of strikes in western and central Iran. These strikes focused on the dismantling of infrastructure and targeting operatives of the fire, defense, and production units in western Iran, in order to reduce missile fire toward Israeli territory.