Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the Iranian military will retaliate against any attack targeting oil facilities by striking American-owned companies in the region or companies with US stakes.

Araghchi stated that the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to oil tankers and ships belonging to Iran's enemies and their allies.

On Thursday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Tehran would "abandon all restraint" if the United States and Israel were to attack any of its islands in the Gulf.

On Friday, US forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, Iran, a key hub for Iranian oil exports. The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers, and multiple other military sites.

Following the attacks, US President Donald Trump confirmed, "Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island. Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island."

At the same time, Trump warned, "However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision."

"During my First Term, and currently, I rebuilt our Military into the Most Lethal, Powerful, and Effective Force, by far, anywhere in the World. Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we want to attack - There is nothing they can do about it!

"Iran will NEVER have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or, for that matter, the World! Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country, which isn’t much! Thank you for your attention to this matter."