On Friday, IDF Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited a logistics center established by the Technology and Logistics Directorate in central Israel, together with the Head of the Technology and Logistics Directorate, MG Rami Abudraham, and additional commanders.

During the visit, he conducted a situational assessment with the directorate’s commanders, who briefed him on the logistical support effort for Operation Roaring Lion.

"From here, I can once again recognize the cooperation with the US Armed Forces," Zamir said. "I convey my deepest condolences for the six lives lost. Our partners in the United States are doing unprecedented work in this historic operation."

He added, "We have been in an existential war for over two years. People of the Technology and Logistics Directorate, you are providing the infrastructure for conducting this war and for the IDF’s achievements within it."

"Every one of you is a significant part of our achievements. I deeply appreciate your hard work around the clock. I trust you."

On Friday,US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that all six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq on Thursday have been confirmed dead.

In a post on social media, CENTCOM stated, “All six crew members aboard a US KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased."

Earlier, the military had confirmed the deaths of four of the crew members aboard the aircraft.

CENTCOM clarified that the crash was not caused by hostile fire or friendly fire, but stated that the incident is still under investigation.