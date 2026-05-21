A ceremony marking the establishment of the “Alumot" unit in the C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate was held yesterday (Wednesday) at the Gideonim base, headed by the directorate chief, Maj. Gen. Aviad Dagan, and attended by the head of the Information and Artificial Intelligence Division, Brig. Gen. B., the unit commander, Col. S., senior commanders, and unit personnel.

The unit is being established in response to evolving battlefield challenges and the growing need for rapid development of information and artificial intelligence capabilities for combat operations. The unit is intended to serve as a technological-operational hub for developing information platforms and capabilities for processing and delivering intelligence to IDF forces. It will create and develop technological systems for information and artificial intelligence at the operational edge.

The unit is composed of combat soldiers, technology personnel, information researchers, and AI experts. It will operate with all branches and bodies within the IDF to adapt technological solutions to operational users. The establishment of the “Alumot" unit reflects the need to continue strengthening the IDF’s information advantage on the battlefield and in the ongoing learning competition against the enemy.

Maj. Gen. Aviad Dagan, head of the C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate, said: “The integration between the fighter on the ground and the advanced technological capabilities available to the IDF has enabled many of the achievements of the war. The battlefield is evolving before our eyes and requires us to continuously learn and innovate. The ‘Alumot’ unit will work to develop and make accessible the information and artificial intelligence capabilities we possess for fighters at the operational edge."