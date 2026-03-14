Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday held a situational assessment, urging the Iranian people to overturn their government.

Also attending the assessment were IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, Military Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, Operations Division Chief Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, IDF Planning Directorate Chief Maj. Gen. Hidai Zilberman, Brigadier Gen. Omar Tishler, Military Secretary to the Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano, Head of Operations Brig. Gen. Israel Shomer, and other senior officials in the security establishment.

Speaking during the assessment, Katz said, "The global and regional struggle against Iran, led by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is escalating, and we are entering the final stretch to their defeat, which will continue as long as necessary."

"I congratulate President Trump for the severe blow the US military delivered last night to the Iranian oil island - this is the appropriate response to the mining of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian terror regime’s extortion attempts.

"The Israeli Air Force is also continuing its powerful wave of strikes in Tehran and throughout Iran."

Katz also stressed that, "Iran is using regional and global terror and extortion to try to deter Israel and the US from continuing in the campaign - but is met with strong and unyielding steel power."

"We are entering the final stretch of the struggle, between the regime’s attempts to survive, while causing increasing suffering to the Iranian people, and its surrender. Only the Iranian people can put an end to this with a determined struggle - until the overthrow of the terror regime and the saving of Iran."