Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday warned that a measles patient may have infected people at a public bomb shelter in southern Israel.

According to an epidemiological investigation conducted by the Ashkelon Health District Office, a measles patient stayed in a public shelter at 147 Jerusalem Boulevard, Kiryat Malachi, between March 20-24, 2026 (inclusive).

Earlier in the week, the Health Ministry reported that according to an epidemiological investigation conducted by the Central District Health Office, a measles patient was present at a blood donation site at the “Kanfei Ruach" School in Givat Shmuel on Thursday, March 19, between 4:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Another epidemiological investigation, conducted by the Tel Aviv District Health Office, indicated that a measles patient stayed at the Eden Inn Hotel, 2 Derech Aharon Street, Zikhron Ya’akov, from Sunday to Tuesday, March 15-17, 2026.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease characterized by fever, general malaise, runny nose, and a rash. The disease can involve severe and even life-threatening complications, therefore anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention as soon as possible. It is important however, to coordinate with staff prior to arrival, to allow the facility to take precautions to ensure no one else is exposed to the virus.

It is emphasized that vaccination, as well as preventive treatment even after exposure, can prevent severe measles illness. Therefore, the Health Ministry has urged that people who were in the above areas during the specified dates take steps to ensure they are vaccinated according to the Ministry recommendations, with two doses of the vaccine.

"The Ministry stresses the importance of routine vaccinations against diseases such as measles, some of which can cause serious complications and death," the Health Ministry added.

To check vaccination status and receive information about vaccination if needed, the public can contact health funds (HMOs), or the Health Ministry hotline at *5400.