The Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, on Thursday struck and eliminated Hisham Abd al-Karim Yassin, a key commander in the communications unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and in the Palestine Corps of the Iranian Quds Force, the IDF announced Saturday.

The communications system serves as a command responsible for maintaining communication continuity within the Hezbollah terrorist organization. Among other responsibilities, it oversees the development, maintenance, and use of communication systems used by Hezbollah.

As part of his role, Yassin was responsible for strengthening the Hezbollah terrorist organization and for its re-establishment following Operation Northern Arrows. He also worked to advance Iranian entrenchment in Lebanon and carried out terror attacks under the direction of the Iranian terror regime.

"This is the fifth commander from the Quds Force and the third commander from the Palestine Corps to be eliminated since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion," the IDF noted.

"The IDF will continue to operate with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization following its deliberate decision to attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel."