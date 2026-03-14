Over the past week, combat teams from the IDF's 7th Brigade, operating under the command of Division 36, carried out focused raids in southern Lebanon.

The operation was part of an effort to bolster the defense of northern Israeli communities.

According to the IDF, during the operation, dozens of Hezbollah operatives were eliminated, and dozens of terrorist infrastructures were destroyed. Among the targets attacked were: a weapons storage facility, a command post, and Hezbollah observation positions.

Simultaneously, the IDF announced that Northern Command is continuing preparations to receive additional forces in the coming week, as directed by the Chief of Staff.

Additionally, Golani Brigade forces completed their deployment in the sector, and after a refresh, the brigade is prepared to receive orders based on the situational assessment.

The IDF emphasized that operations in southern Lebanon, as part of the forward defense strategy, provide an additional layer of protection for residents in northern Israel. The IDF reiterated its commitment to continue operations against Hezbollah while also targeting the Iranian terror regime and its other proxies.

Brigadier General S., Commander of the 7th Brigade, said, "The hour has come for us once again, after months of continuous fighting in Gaza. We have been called to rise and strike the enemy that seeks to harm the residents of the north."

He added, "We will strike the enemy decisively to push the threat away from our communities and ensure the eternity of Israel. The residents are relying on us. We continue together with joy, hope, and faith."