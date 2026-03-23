Givati Brigade soldiers, operating under the 91st Division, continue targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon.

During an activity to locate weapons in southern Lebanon, the troops identified several armed Hezbollah Radwan Force terrorists who were planning to fire an anti-tank missile at the soldiers and to establish an anti-tank missile vantage point to target communities in northern Israel.

After being identified, the terrorists surrendered. They were apprehended by the troops and transferred to Israeli territory for further questioning.

A large amount of weapons and gear were found on them. The terrorists surrendered due to the expanded IDF activity focused on eliminating terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Initial investigations indicate that the terrorists traveled from the Beqaa area to southern Lebanon at the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion.

The IDF notes that this directly contradicts the Lebanese Armed Forces’ claim of attaining operational control of the area south of the Litani River and underscores the Lebanese Armed Forces’ failure to prevent the presence of terrorist operatives and weapons from the area - a blatant violation of the agreement.