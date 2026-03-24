תיעוד: השמדת המתחם בו אותר הפיר ממנו יצאו המחבלים צילום: דובר צה"ל

Troops from the Golani Brigade, under the command of the 36th Division, are continuing targeted ground operations to enhance the forward defense posture in southern Lebanon.

During a targeted operation last week, the troops identified armed terrorists in several locations in the area.

The troops eliminated eight terrorists in close-quarters encounters with ground forces and with aerial support from the brigade’s fire control center. Among those eliminated was a terrorist belonging to the Radwan Force’s sniper array.

During the continued activity, the troops located and dismantled an underground shaft that led to an area from which the terrorists had emerged. Dozens of weapons were found in the shaft, including anti-tank rockets, Kalashnikov rifles, machine guns, and grenades.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל