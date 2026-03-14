During an Israeli Air Force strike in Iran this past week, there was an attempt to down an Israeli fighter jet, which came close to being hit.

The attempt failed due to the pilot's alertness and professionalism, and the mission was successfully completed.

The incident has been investigated, and lessons have been learned.

Since the beginning of the war, there have been many attempts to down Israeli fighter jets in Iranian airspace, and the air crews have successfully dealt with the threat.

"The Israeli Air Force will continue to fly and attack wherever necessary, including over Iranian skies under threat, and will complete its missions during every operational sortie," stated an IDF spokesperson.