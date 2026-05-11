US President Donald Trump is intensifying his rhetoric towards Iran and is furious about the proposal it submitted to the US as part of attempts to reach an agreement and end the American war against the Islamic Republic.

“Iran’s proposal is stupid. I didn’t even finish reading it. I had an amazing plan after Iran was defeated. They must understand that they will not have nuclear weapons. They are dangerous," Trump declared during an event at the White House today (Monday).

He emphasized that “the ceasefire is very weak after the piece of garbage they sent us."

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that it was very possible the United States would resume the operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He said that this time escorting ships would be only a small part of the operation.

Trump also claimed that the Iranians told him the United States would have to deal with the “nuclear dust" from Iran’s destroyed facilities, because the Islamic Republic lacks the necessary technological capabilities to handle it.