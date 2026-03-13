The National Cyber Directorate has launched a campaign requesting that Israeli citizens disconnect or block internet access to their security cameras.

In a document issued earlier this month by the National Cyber Directorate, it was noted that many organizations routinely use camera components for various purposes, and that these camera components pose risks both from the content they transmit and from unsecured network connections. According to the guidance, the risk increases during emergencies, particularly in areas with active combat or IDF operations.

The document also states that, during the fighting, hostile actors are expected to attempt unauthorized access to cameras in Israeli areas to gather intelligence on local activity. According to the document, such attempts could provide information about events in operational areas. It has previously been reported that Hamas used security cameras in Gaza surrounding areas that had been hacked to collect intelligence ahead of its attacks.

If security cameras are necessary-especially cameras monitoring sensitive areas-it is recommended to restrict access to specific known IP addresses or use a service such as a VPN with strong encryption and authentication. Additionally, the default password of the camera (and any other IoT devices connected to the network) should be changed.