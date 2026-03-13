President Isaac Herzog spoke Friday at the Zarzir strike site regarding attacks from US President Trump concerning a potential pardon for former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Herzog emphasized the distinction between long-standing political and legal disputes and attacks on Israel’s symbols of sovereignty. “Political matters may be debated for years, but attacks on the symbols of government demand a response," he said.

He added: “I do not seek my own honor, but the honor of the state. There is a saying in our sources: ‘A king whose honor is forgiven, his honor is not forgiven.’ I am not a king; I am the president of Israel, a sovereign and independent state. Under these circumstances, there is a difference between political and legal debates-even with our allies-and blatant attacks on the symbols of Israel’s government and sovereignty, therefore a statement must be made on this matter."

Herzog stressed that the pardon decision will be made independently, without external influence: “Ultimately, our honor, independence, and sovereignty are not for sale to anyone. I will handle the pardon request, when it arrives, in the most independent and impartial way, without pressure or interference, with a clear conscience and clean hands."