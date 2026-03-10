Minister of Defense Israel Katz revealed during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the defense establishment has opened an investigation into the leak of the date of the opening attack on Iran to Channel 12.

The journalist Moti Kastel reported on Channel 14 that the matter was brought up during the meeting by ministers who wondered how such a security offense was not being investigated in depth.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch asked: "I don't understand how it could be that someone leaked the exact date of the attack to Channel 12 and it's passing by in silence? How could this be?"

He added, "The presenters and production team were in the studio, made up and ready. This could have leaked and endangered the State of Israel and the entire campaign."

Defense Minister Katz replied: "This is not passing by in silence. The head of security in the defense establishment has opened an investigation, and it is currently underway."