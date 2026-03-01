Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Saturday night responded to the launch of Operation Roaring Lion, the joint US-Israel attacks on Iran.

According to Katz, the goal of the operation is to remove an immediate threat to Israel’s security and to regional and global stability.

Addressing Israeli citizens, Katz said, "The State of Israel did not wait for the threat to materialize. We acted to prevent an extreme and murderous regime from possessing capabilities that endanger Israel and the entire world. Whoever threatens to destroy Israel will not receive immunity. Every element of the Iranian regime is a target. Any of our enemies who attempts to intervene will pay a very heavy price."

"This morning, the State of Israel launched Operation Roaring Lion, together with and in full coordination with the United States, against targets in Iran - in order to remove an immediate threat to Israel’s security and to the stability of the region and the world."

Katz also praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "for his leadership and decision-making and for forging the historic partnership with US President Donald Trump for the joint strike in Iran, as well as the IDF Chief of Staff and senior IDF officials for the planning and force buildup, in accordance with the goals of the war, and the IDF soldiers for carrying out a brilliant and powerful opening move."

"It is important to clarify: This is not a war against the Iranian people," he stressed. "Our struggle is against the Ayatollah regime - a regime that spreads terror, destabilizes the region, and oppresses its citizens. The Iranian people are not our enemy. The Iranian people now face a historic opportunity - for the first time in 47 years - to free themselves from the oppressive regime."

"For years, the Iranian regime has worked to obtain nuclear weapons and to build a missile array designed to hurt Israel and threaten the free world. The State of Israel will not allow this. Whoever threatens to destroy Israel will not receive immunity. Every element of the Iranian regime is a target."

According to Katz, Operation Roaring Lion was planned for many months. All branches of the security establishment - the IDF, the intelligence community, defensive systems, and the home front - have been mobilized and are now operating together to defeat the threat.

Concluding his remarks, Katz said, "The IDF is prepared and ready on all fronts. We will defend the citizens of Israel and respond forcefully to any attempt to harm us. Any of our enemies who attempts to intervene will pay a very heavy price. Citizens of Israel, we are entering complex days of combat. Patience, responsibility, and civilian discipline are required. Follow Home Front Command instructions and demonstrate resilience and unity. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we are acting with careful judgment and full responsibility for your security. With the help of the Rock of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces - we will prevail! Am Israel chai."