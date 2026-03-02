Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monda held a situation assessment at the Israeli Air Force operations center, together with senior IDF and IAF officials.

Among the attendees was Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Tamir Yadai; the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar; Head of Military Intelligence Major General Shlomi Binder; Brigadier General Omer Tishler; Director General of the Ministry of Defense Major General (Res.) Amir Baram; the Minister’s Military Secretary Brigadier General Guy Markizano; and other senior officials.

Katz said, "I came to the Air Force operations center to see firsthand the place where the main effort is being carried out to defeat and neutralize Iran’s threats - both its missile fire toward Israel and the strikes against the infrastructure of the Iranian regime - in order to enable the Iranian people to take their fate into their own hands, remove this regime, and replace it with one that serves the people."

"I am deeply impressed by the capabilities, as is everyone, and I want to truly commend you, Commander of the Air Force, along with all those involved - the pilots, the ground crews, and everyone working around the clock on this major effort: operating the aircraft array, the scope of the strikes, the precision, and the destruction of capabilities. The goal is to continue this activity.

"The cooperation with our American partner is unprecedented. I believe that the two best air forces in the world are working together, alongside other forces, and delivering extraordinary results. I fully expect this activity to continue until all objectives are achieved."

He added, "As of last night, you have been dividing attention between the primary objective - which will remain the primary objective - striking Iran, and Hezbollah in Lebanon. We will ensure that Hezbollah pays a heavy price for everything it has done, for firing at Israel. We will not return to the rules that existed before October 7. We will not allow an exchange of fire."

"We will strike Hezbollah hard, and Naim Qassem, chairman of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, will discover that whoever follows Khamenei’s path ends up like Khamenei - at the bottom of hell, together with all those from the Axis of Evil who have been eliminated.

"The emphasis - together with the Chief of Staff - under the instruction of the Prime Minister and my directive to the IDF, is to act forcefully against Hezbollah without diverting attention or strength from the primary effort in Operation ‘Lion’s Roar’ against Iran.

"I rely on the Air Force as the central component to carry out both missions - to strike Hezbollah and to continue the powerful offensive against Iran in order to achieve the objectives of this operation."

Bar responded, "We are on it, Minister. We are determined first and foremost to carry out all the missions, and we will accomplish them. The second element is partnership - within the IDF, across the entire defense establishment, and with our partner overseas. Across the ocean, we are truly shoulder to shoulder until we achieve the objective for which we are here."

Yadai added, "I join in the words of appreciation for the Air Force for flawless execution so far. We are 48 hours into the war. I think that up to this point, things are proceeding according to plan. But we still have much work ahead and many challenges. We will meet them all."