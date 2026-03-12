הצתה בגן סאקר כבאות והצלה לישראל

A fire broke out Thursday morning at the children’s playground in Gan Sacher Park in Jerusalem, causing heavy damage to the equipment.

At around 06:50, police received a report of a fire in the playground area of the park. Fire and rescue forces that were called to the scene brought the blaze under control.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the playground equipment suffered very extensive damage.

Police said that after receiving the report, surveillance operators at the Jerusalem District command center identified a person suspected of setting the fire. A description of his clothing was passed to officers from the Lev Habira police station and to Jerusalem-area Yassam units who were dispatched to search the area.

Within a short time, the suspect, a 23-year-old from Bat Ayin, was located and arrested. During a search, officers found a lighter on him, and his hands appeared soot-covered. The suspect was taken for questioning at the Lev Habira police station.

A fire investigator from Israel Fire and Rescue Services is working at the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident. Representatives of the Jerusalem Municipality also arrived to assess the extent of the damage.

The incident commander, Lahav Jordan Assouline, said: "Firefighters acted quickly to control the blaze and secure the affected area in order to prevent damage to additional facilities used by the public."

Police added that, "Jerusalem District officers will continue to use all capabilities and resources against offenders who harm public safety and property, in order to bring them to justice."