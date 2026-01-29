IDF soldiers on Wednesday night were dispatched to the area of Mukhmas after receiving a report regarding a number of Israeli civilians who set fire to two structures belonging to the Bedouin community in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, the troops identified signs of arson.

However, all suspects involved fled the scene, and no additional findings were located.

"Further inquire of the incident will be conducted later today by the security authorities," the IDF said.

"The IDF strongly condemns violence of any kind that undermines security and stability in the area and will continue to operate to maintain the security of residents and order in the region."